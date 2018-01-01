Domestic Violence allegations made against suspended Lawrence County Sheriff's officer

New developments are coming to light tonight…about the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff who was recently put on suspension.

WAAY 31 obtained a copy of a domestic violence police report involving Tim McWhorter from December 2017.

According to the Decatur Police report, officers arrived at the home of a woman who was dating Tim McWhorter on December 28th for a welfare check. A friend of the woman called police, because she was concerned about her wellbeing.

When officers arrived, the girlfriend told police that three weeks prior McWhorter assaulted her.

She told police McWhorter was having money problems and he asked her to lend him an undisclosed amount. McWhorter later wrote her a check, but told her not to cash it until a later date. The woman went ahead and cashed it and according to the report McWhorter became enraged.

She accuses McWhorter of showing up to her home intoxicated and refusing to leave until she opened the door. She told police McWhorter grabbed her by the arm and threw her against a kitchen counter resulting in bruises.

She also told police he sent her harassing text messages and called her “rich b*tch” before leaving.

The document also revealed that the two had just started dating in November. She described McWhorter as an “aggress alcoholic” and “very controlling” to police.

The woman told police she did not initially report the incident back on December 8th because she feared “nothing would be done,” because she claims McWhorter told her “he knows the law and no one can do anything or make him leave.”

WAAY 31 searched and there was no arrest record following the incident.