Franklin County man holed up under mobile home surrenders

Deputies have arrested a Franklin County man after a standoff in the Halltown community near Vina. Sheriff Shannon Oliver told WAAY 31 News Roger Nelson, Jr. surrendered about 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

The call for help came in about 10 Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the domestic disturbance at a mobile home on Dees Road.

Sheriff Oliver says Nelson was holding his girlfriend against her will. After about 45 minutes, Nelson released the woman. She did not have any visible injuries, according to the Sheriff.

Oliver tells us Nelson then went through the floor of the mobile home and holed up underneath.

Deputies were able to coax Nelson out and take him into custody. It is unclear if Nelson had a weapon.

Sheriff Oliver says Nelson will be charged later Sunday afternoon.