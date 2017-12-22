Dogs responsible for fatal attack in Guntersville are put down

According to the marshall county sheriff's department, the four dogs responsible for killing a Guntersville woman, and seriously injuring another, have been put down following a court order.

The attack happened back on November 29th.

The dogs attacked the woman who survived.

The family of 46 year old Tracey Patterson Cornelius told WAAY 31 that she came out to save that woman, which is when the dogs turned on her and killed her.

The Marhsall County District Attorney has told WAAY 31 that this case will go to a grand jury in January to see what sort of charges the owner of the dogs will face.