Dog to be euthanized after attacking Florence woman

A local dog is now set to be euthanized under Emily's law after attacking a woman in her front yard, but a second dog accused in the attack along with its owner are now missing.

One of the dog owners, Chris Mitchell, signed over the rights to his dog before a dangerous dog hearing was scheduled on Tuesday. His dog will be humanely euthanized. Chris Mitchell fully cooperated with officials at Tuesday's hearing. Animal control officers said they are still looking for Charles Mitchell. Chris Mitchell's brother, whose dog is also accused of attacking Rose Holt in the front yard of her Florence Home.

Florence animal control officers said because Charles Mitchell is not cooperating and because he took his dog he now has two warrants out for his arrest for failing to quarantine. Rose Holt's family said she is now out of the hospital but struggling with the attack.

"She's in fair shape. She is still in a lot of pain," said David Holt, Rose Holt's husband. "The doctors tell us it might take years to get over the trauma and psychological affect that this had on her where these dogs just ate her up for over 15 minutes."

Holts family and the man who saved her from the dog attack, James Meyer, were all at the Florence Municipal court for the dangerous dog hearing Tuesday. Dog owner, Chris Mitchell, signed over his rights to one of the dogs to have it put down before the actual hearing started.

"Mr. Mitchell agreed to have his dog euthanized and that preempts any findings of the dog being dangerous," said Mitchell's attorney, Jon McGee.

The second dog that's accused of attacking Holt was being held at a veterinarian's office in Madison County and belonged to Charles Mitchell. Florence animal control officials said since Charles Mitchell didn't sign over the rights to his dog, he had the legal right to take it. They have not been able to find him or the dog since then.

"We need to bring him back and try and find that dog," said Holt.

The Holt family said they don't want this to happen to anyone else and the dogs who attacked Rose need to be euthanized.

"We're proud that they have or are going to, because the neighbors are frightened to death about these dogs coming back into the neighborhood," said Holt.

Florence animal control officials believe Charles Mitchell is somewhere in Harvest with his dog. They are working to locate him.