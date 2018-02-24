Dog shot with crossbow in Fort Payne

The vet at DeKalb Animal Hospital told WAAY 31, the dog--better known as Tank--is lucky after he was shot by a crossbow in Fort Payne.

“He was laying in a huge puddle of blood when we got there," said tank's new owner, Amanda Adams. "It looked really bad."

Adams said that's what she saw when she showed up at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter to pick up Tank.

“It broke my heart," she said.

Adams heard from a friend that someone shot the dog with a crossbow and the dog was at the shelter on Tuesday.

She learned the dog’s owner was out of town, so she immediately dropped everything to help.

The owner was so grateful, she even asked Adams to adopt Tank.

“I’ve never seen a dog shot with an arrow before," Adams said. "It’s devastating."

Adams took Tank to DeKalb Animal Hospital in critical condition, hoping vets could do something.

“I’ve been practicing in this area for about three years and this is the first incident we’ve seen," said Tank's doctor, Jessica Jones.

Dr. Jones took care of Tank and said she was shocked to learn what happened.

“It’s very disheartening to think that somebody could do something like that to one of our friends," Jones said, and Adams agrees.

“To see it happen in town like this, to me, it’s senseless," Adams said. "I think it was deliberate. It’s someone who’s just out to do harm to the animals.”

Adams says she doesn’t understand why someone would shoot a dog--especially one like Tank.

And, right now, police don’t have any answers either.

"He’s a sweetheart. He doesn’t mess with anybody," Adams said.

“He’s all about being loved on and getting all the attention in the world," Jones added.

And that’s why Adams is asking everyone with pets to be mindful, and to keep them close by if you can, so that something like this doesn’t happen again.

Adams says she will take care of Tank for now, but plans on adopting him.

She also wants to thank everyone who donated money to help pay for Tank’s medical bills.

A similar situation happened in neighboring Cherokee County, where a dog was shot and killed with a crossbow.

Both the Fort Payne Police Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say they are still investigating these cases, and they ask that anyone who may have information please contact them immediately.