Dog poisoned in Lexington; possible other pets being poisoned in Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Animal Control officials tell WAAY 31 they are investigating multiple reports of animals possibly being poisoned.

Officials tell us residents on County Road 33 near Hanson Boulevard in the Center Star community have called them saying they believe six animals in total have died from being poisoned this week. Officials said they have spoken with residents in the area, who told them three dogs and three cats have died from poisoning. Animal control officials said proving that an animal is poisoned can be difficult.

Prior to these possible cases in Center Star, one Lexington resident told WAAY 31 her dog was poisoned with anti-freeze.

"He was laid out by the tree and I noticed he wasn't moving," said Lexington resident, Angie Mashburn.

In February, Mashburn found her dog, Jett, in the front yard of her Lexington home barely breathing. She rushed him to her veterinarian but he died a short time later.

"I told them I couldn't stand the thought of not knowing what happened to him. Tim [veterinarian] said he thought he had been poisoned. We sent him to Nashville for a toxicology report and it did come back positive for anti-freeze poisoning," said Mashburn.

We confirmed with Mashburn's veterinarian that Jett did die of anti-freeze poising. Mashburn believes it was intentional.

"You just can't imagine the pain they go through," said Mashburn. "I don't know what type of person would intentionally put an animal through that. It's cruel."

Animal control officials tell us proving that someone has intentionally poisoned an animal can be hard to prove, Mashburn tells us that's why she spent close to $200 to have an autopsy performed on Jett.

"I would get my animals tested. I would want to know if someone is intentionally doing it to keep them from hurting other animals and it kind of gives you a piece of mind defintely knowing why they passed away," said Mashburn.

That's Mashburn's advice to residents on County Road 33, who told animal control officials just this week multiple animals have died of possible poisoning.

"You're heartbroken, then it turns to anger. Why in the world would somebody do that?" said Mashburn.

Mashburn tells us since this happened to Jett she has kept an eye on her other animals to see if they have any symptoms of poisoning.

Animal control officials said even if you can prove your animal died of poisoning, it can still be difficult to make an arrest because officials have to prove that someone intentionally put poison out to kill animals. If you are caught doing something like this, felony charges could be filed.