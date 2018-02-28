Dog has surgery after being shot multiple times in Albertville

Another dog has been shot in our area. This time, it was in Albertville.

Scroll for more content...

According to the dog’s vet, it appears someone shot the dog, named Nash, multiple times with a 22 rifle.

Luckily, the vet says Nash's surgery went a lot better than they expected.

“I hate to tell you this, but something’s wrong with your dog, and he is dragging himself through our yard trying to get to your house," dog owner Morgan O'Neal said.

That’s the Facebook message O’Neal says she got from a neighbor on Sunday.

And when she went outside, she says her worst nightmare was confirmed.

“He’s got blood all over him," O'Neal said. "Both of his back legs are just completely broken up.”

She says that’s when she realized her dog Nash had been shot multiple times.

O'Neal says this is something she never would’ve expected to happen in what she calls her quiet neighborhood.

“My neighbors, honestly, I think, are more upset than I am," O'Neal said.

She took Nash to the McCrory Animal Clinic in Albertville, where he underwent surgery on Tuesday; and, according veterinarian Clark Garrett, Nash was shot with a 22 rifle in both back legs and his front left paw, making amputation a likely possibility.

“I’d rather have a three-legged dog running around than no dog at all.”

O’neal says she’s still not sure why someone would do this to her dog, but says she just hopes it doesn’t happen again.

“I honestly don’t even have words for whoever did this, O'Neal said. "But I can tell you right now, they would not be good ones.”

Albertville police tell WAAY 31 they are investigating this case.

And while Nash has a long road of recovery ahead, Dr. Garrett said he thinks he’s going to be okay.

Fort Payne Police are still investigating a case where one dog was possibly shot with a gun and killed.

Another dog is recovering after being shot by a crossbow.

Both cases were reported last week, and police say no arrests have been made at this time.