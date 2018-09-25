Dog gets a second chance at life after being dumped on road

A dog, dumped on the side of the road, is ready to find her forever home.

In July Tawanda and another dog were dumped on Highway 168 in Boaz. The pair chased after the car that left them behind. The other dog ended up getting hit by another car and died. 2nd Chance Shelter found Tawanda and after days of trying to catch her they were finally successful.

The owner of the shelter told us while Tawanda's story is heartbreaking it's actually quite common.

Doug McGee and his wife Wanda weren't expecting to start a dog shelter 10 years ago but a litter of puppies changed that.

"These puppies die today unless we do something. And so we took them and we really didn't intend to start the shelter then but it just started exploding," said McGee.

Since then McGee, his wife, and lots of volunteers have worked to save the lives of hundreds of dogs housing around 250 dogs at any given time. Tawanda is just one of the many they've saved and McGee said it was a challenge to get her.

"We couldn't catch her and finally we got a live trap and put it at our house which is just up the road and put some moist wet dog food in there and it took about 3 days but she finally went in the that trap."

Tawanda was in bad shape when the shelter took her in. She didn't trust anyone and tried to bite the workers when they came near. After several weeks of love and care Tawanda began to come around and is now known for her face kisses.

"She was really really a distressed dog and for her to turn around it was kind of like a miracle story in a way."

Mcgee told us while Tawanda's story of being dumped seems out of the ordinary it actually happens a lot.

"In Alabama it is an illegal act but people do it regulary. Especially the mentality 'well at least they threw it out at the animal shelter'."

McGee said Tawanda is now ready to go to a permanent home. He said she would do good in a home where she can be active.