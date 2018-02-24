Dog found shot dead in Fort Payne

Fort Payne police are investigating after that dog was possibly shot and killed.

Scroll for more content...

Police say they believe the dog was found dead under a neighbor’s porch a few days after it was shot.

“I had caught a whiff, a bad smell of something dead and I thought, ‘oh no, one of my cats may be dead up under the porch,’ so I knelt down and I see this big ol’ pit bull under there and it scared me. I jumped," said April Turner.

Turner said she was coming back home after trying to help find a dog that had been shot with a cross bow when she found another dog that had been shot and killed under her front porch.

“I just couldn’t believe it," Turner said.

And when she realized it was her neighbor’s dog, she hated to break the news.

“I seen the pink collar and I knew it was her," said Larissa Sims.

Sims says she doesn’t understand why someone shot her dog.

“It takes some type of person, I guess, to be able to kill an animal," Sims said. "Because I couldn’t, for sure.”

She says it’s something she’ll never get over.

“I was mad. I was furious, actually, because that’s my son’s dog. He slept with her," Sims said. "She never hurt anybody. She never barked at anybody or try to run anybody down.”

And Sims says the incident has actually made her want to leave the neighborhood for good.

“We’re moving. I’m getting away from it all," Sims said. "We’ll be moving next week.”

She says she’s just worried that the shooting won’t stop, and she doesn’t want anyone else to get hurt.

“A bullet can ricochet off of anything and hit a kid or an innocent bystander," Sims said.

Police tell WAAY 31 they believe this is an ongoing dispute between neighbors and they will continue to investigate.