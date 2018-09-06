Clear

Dog dies in Thursday morning house fire

Fire crews in Big Cove and Owens Crossroads responded to the call around 5:45 a.m.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 8:16 AM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

A family's dog is dead after their home caught on fire in the Owens Crossroads area Thursday morning. 

Fire crews on the scene tell WAAY 31 nobody else was hurt in the fire. The flames were contained about 10 minutes after fire crews got to the scene. 

According to Big Cove Fire crews, four people lived inside the home but all managed to escape unhurt. The family also lost their guinea pig in the fire.

However, the home is a total loss. Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

It happened on the 200 block of Byrd Drive. 

