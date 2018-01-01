wx_icon Huntsville 25°

Dog boarder arrested after dead dogs found in business

Three dogs in the woman's business were dead and had apparently starved to death, authorities said.

Posted: Feb. 2, 2018 6:47 AM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2018 6:47 AM

The owner of a Morgan County dog boarding business is facing jail time after authorities said they found dead dogs in her business.

Alexandria Holland, 26, was arrested Wednesday on five counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal.

The charges stem from an incident in November, when Morgan County deputies responded to a complaint at Holland's business, Dog House of Alabama, on Tapscott Road. Deputies said they found three dead dogs that appeared to have starved to death. Three other dogs were alive and taken by animal control officers.

Three days after finding the dogs at the business, animal control officers went to Holland's home and found two "extremely emaciated" Doberman pinschers, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. The dogs had severe parasite and worm infestations, authorities said.

Holland was jailed on $12,500 bond and was still in the Morgan County Jail Friday morning, according to jail records.

