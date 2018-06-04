Ditto Landing Improvements and Renovations

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill invites you to attend the kickoff of the improvements and renovations project for the Ditto Landing Campground.

It began at 11:00 a.m. at Ditto Landing. 293 Ditto Landing Rd. SE in Huntsville.

Future plans at the campground include: replacing exterior doors on restrooms, replacing partitions on restrooms and adding doors to showers, building fire rings and adding picnic tables and grills.

Ditto Landing is located off Hobbs Island Road just East of the Highway 231 Bridge on the Tennessee River.

Ditto Landing is Huntsville, Alabama's gateway to the Tennessee River. Whether you arrive by land or water, there is no mistaking the beauty and serenity of Ditto Landing and this Madison County gem.