District employees check school buses ahead of new semester

Although Madison City Schools will be operating on a delayed start time Thursday, district employees are working hard to make sure the school buses are running smoothly in the cold weather.

Bus drivers and mechanics are busy making sure ever school bus is ready and running ahead of a new semester.

Jimmy Purdue is a mechanic for the school district.

He is one of many who are busy cranking school bus engines, checking batteries and making sure the buses are ready after sitting idle for the holiday break.

"We want to make sure that everything works, that its got good heat for the children to be warm," said Purdue.

The district operates around 91 buses, each equipped with heaters.

The bus crews start their day early to make sure there is a smooth ride ahead.

"With us having a good fleet like we do and maintaining them the way we do, it allows us to catch a lot of problems before they happen." said Purdue.

Superintendent Robby Parker says it is district employees, like Purdue, who work in bitter cold conditions to make sure students have a safe ride every day.

"The people who are so important are the people that work within the schools, the bus drivers and the mechanics and the cafeteria workers and the custodians those are the people that make the school go around," said Parker.

Purdue says ensuring safety is a team effort.

"It takes all of us to make it work it starts with the parents keeping the kids warm to us showing up a few minutes early to start the buses, the drivers coming in a little early to make sure their buses have heat." added Purdue.