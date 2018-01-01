District attorney warns social media users about viral child porn video

Sharing the wrong video on Facebook could put your face on a mugshot. Re-posting a social media post considered child porn put a man behind bars in Montgomery.

In The Tennessee Valley, prosecutors are warning Facebook posters to be careful. Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones said child porn can quickly spread online.

"I think it is really disgusting that people have so much time on their hands that they have to put stuff like that on the internet. And then innocent people can be caught up in it and it gets passed on to someone else," said Wanda Brasher.

Wanda Brasher is a parent and grandparent. She believes lots of bad thing are happening in the world, including child pornography videos going viral on social media.

Attorney Jones said several agencies have been tackling this growing problem. They're tracking down people in possession of child porn videos and they're continuing to watch those websites. Once you download and share a video, your name would wind up on a search warrant. Jones advises don't watch, like or share the videos like the ones spreading now on Facebook.

"I think it's going to be hard to stop that because people spend too much time on the internet," Brasher said.

Jones said officers often talk with kids at school about inappropriate photos and videos. Many times a child might take a questionable picture of themselves and then send it to their boyfriend or girlfriend. From there, it could spread to hundreds. Stephen Young with The Limestone County Sheriff's office points to a recent example.

He said Shavonna Sue Barton and Jeremy Roy Cameron are facing charges of child pornography. This happened in November after investigators secured a search warrant to examine Cameron's electronic devices.

Those investigators said they followed a trail left behind by the couple, showing they'd logged into a child porn website from their computers and cell phones.