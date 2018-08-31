Disneyland to sell alcohol at Star Wars attraction

Clear
Disney confirms its Mos Eisley-inspired cantina at Disneyland will serve alcoholic drinks.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 10:07 AM
Posted By: CNN

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Star Wars fans hoping to wet their whistles in a wretched hive of scum and villainy are in luck – thanks to the happiest place on earth.

The Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge expansion to Disneyland set to open in 2019 will include a place called Oga's Cantina.

The alien-themed bar is modeled after the Mos Eisley Cantina first seen in the original Star Wars film.

Disney confirms it will sell alcoholic cocktails at the cantina.

That will make the cantina the only place in the park where visitors can purchase alcoholic beverages.

Beer, wine and an assortment of non-alcoholic drinks will all be on the menu.

Disney's Magic Kingdom in Florida began offering alcohol at one of its restaurants in 2012, and now every sit-down restaurant there serves it.

Several other parks owned by Disney, like California Adventure, and Epcot Center also serve alcohol.

