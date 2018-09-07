Dislodged mobile home blocking Decatur roadway

Traffic is backed up on Highway 20 in Decatur due to a dislodged mobile home carried by a tractor trailer blocking the road.

The roadway, right across from across from Toray Carbon Fibers America, has its outside eastbound lane partially blocked. Decatur Police told WAAY 31 they do not know how long it will take to clear the blockage. Police are still investigating how it happened, but believe the home was dislodged as the trailer was trying to pull it in.

