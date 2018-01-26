'Disgusting': Community reacts to child sex charges against Red Bay School assistant

James Lamar Horton, 71, was booked into the Franklin County Jail Wednesday after state agents served a warrant at his home.

Horton is charged with criminal surveillance, two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and four counts of indecent exposure.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the allegations against Horton occurred at Red Bay School.

Horton's bond is set at $200,000.

The Franklin County School District told WAAY 31 Horton wasn't employed with the school and that the district isn't commenting further at this time.

As you can imagine, these charges against Horton are hard to stomach for this small community.

"It just blows your mind. You know, that's disgusting," said Billy McDowell of Red Bay.

A teacher at Red Bay, who doesn't want to be identified, told WAAY 31 Horton was one of five elderly volunteers at the school and that he had been volunteering for 7 years.

According to the teacher, he ran errands for teachers, made copies, and filled folders for kids to take home.

The teacher told WAAY 31 he was assigned to a specific classroom each year, but also had the ability to roam freely around the school.

Waay 31 is still trying to figure out if the school district did any sort of background check on Horton.

McDowell said background checks should be mandatory for anyone working or volunteering at the school.

"You're sending your children to a place of education. You want to know that they're safe and there's not a predator there," said McDowell.

The teacher who works at Red Bay School told WAAY 31 they are shocked and disgusted by the charges against Horton.