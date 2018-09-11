Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

It may look like a normal room, but inside there's plenty of spots that could be used to hide illegal drugs.

"Now why don't they just use this creativity in a positive matter?" asked a participant while going through the trailer.

"There are Sharpie pens that come apart, there's a tube of lipstick that comes apart, there's a hairbrush where the end of the hairbrush you can unscrew," said creator Sally Barton.

The trailer was set up as a interactive, educational and even fun way to open parent's eyes to how creative hiding spots can be.

'Having this tool is a way for us to help those who are going through addiction-- not just the addict but the family member of addicts," Barton.

This trailer is dedicated to Sally Barton's son. He died of an overdose in 2016 and since then Barton has worked with Not One More Alabama to help families in similar situations.

"For me and our family its just such a great way for us to give back and help," Barton.

The next location will be on September 22nd at Clements High School.