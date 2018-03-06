Details on updated financial agreement for Town Madison released

The City of Madison is another step closer to bringing a new stadium to the city along with a multi-use venue.

Scroll for more content...



City officials and the developers of Town Madison agreed to new terms for the agreement, which will go next go in front of the full council.

As previously reported by WAAY 31, the updated agreement includes a provision that increases the funding request by $18 million, from the original $22 million up to $40 million.

There will also be a decrease in the original interest rate. It was 10 percent since 2014, but this change would bring it down to 5.47 percent.

And revenue generated from Town Madiswon will be used to help the city pay its bond amount.

The document also states that the Town Madison developers are responsible for the construction and installation of not only the full I-565 interchange, but also the parking lot, perimeter road, sewer lift station and other significant infrastructure for the venue.

In a statement, Madison Mayor Paul Finley applauded the updated agreement.

"Completing this last piece of the puzzle solidifies our ability in bringing AA baseball to Madison. It’s exciting to think that in two years' time we will have a premiere destination multiuse venue that will attract visitors from all of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee."

However, the document does not address whether or not the Southern League, Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball have approved the sale of the Mobile Baybears.

The agreement will be presented for consideration to the city council on Monday, March 12.