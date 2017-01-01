Firefighters Still Tackle Fires Despite Cold Weather Hazards

Winter just started and already parts of the Tennesee Valley have seen multiple house fires. Despite the low temperatures, firefighters still have a job to do.

Madison FIrefighters tell WAAY 31 they're always prepared to put out fires during the day . It's something they discuss in their morning meetings.

Wesley Swaim and Captain Chad Menard with the Madison Fire Department said many of the fires so far this winter were caused by improper heating.

"If you're using a fire place. A real fire place, make sure you have a safety screen to keep embers from popping out," said Wesley Swaim.

"When it comes to the busted pipes, sometimes the pipe is busted and it can run down to the wall causing an electrical short. Any of those things can lead to a few more fires," said Captain Chad Menard.

Captain Menard said when they get the call, firefighters still attack fires in the freezing cold the same when the weather is hot. However, conditions are different and dangers can hinder firefighters, like ice build up on the ladders and around the fire truck.

"Hoses can freeze so, a few things we need to take note of," Menard said.

Many firefighters wear an extra set of gear if the temperatures are below average.

"That way you always have a dry set of gloves and hood. So, if you run something and you're wet, you can swap that out and keep a dry set to stay warm. You're not constantly using the same stuff over and over," Menard said.

Crews said no matter what they have a job to do in keeping you safe, saying there's no time to think about the weather.

"Unless it snows with ice, while we're driving and we're having to go up a hill or driveway and we fall too, it's really not anything different I think we would change. We still have to respond," Menard said.

FIre fighters also said it's important to check in on your pets and the elderly because they don't don't adapt well to the cold weather.