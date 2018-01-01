Deshler students mourning the loss of senior killed in car crash

Alabama State Troopers tell WAAY 31 that 18-year-old Travon McCord was killed in a car crash that happened off Old Memphis Road near Tuscumbia early Sunday morning.

Officials said McCord was a passenger in the car when it left the roadway around 6:15 a.m. and crashed into a wooded area. The driver of the car was also injured but troopers do not have an update on his condition, nor have they released his name.

McCord was pronounced dead on the scene. News of his death shocked the Tuscumbia community and his classmates at Deshler High School. McCord was a senior at Deshler and expected to graduate in May.

"You could always catch him in the hall smiling and cutting up with his friends. He was very well liked," said Deshler High School Principal, Russell Tate. "It's a very somber mood in the school today. This is something no high school ever wants to deal with."

Now counselors are helping students at Deshler High School learn how to cope with losing one of their own. Counselors from the school system and other places were at the school to talk with students.

"Death is hard to deal with from any standpoint," said Vickey Moon.

Moon works for Tuscumbia City Schools and said they have been working on a plan since they got the news of McCord's death to help students through this difficult time.

"For a young person to face this tragedy, at this point in their life, is overwhelming. We have to do what we can to support those children and allow them an opportunity to work though that grief," said Moon.

With about 460 students at Deshler High School, McCord's loss isn't just felt by his senior class.

"We are a very small close knit school, and everybody knows your name, and everybody knows who you are, so he has affected not just the senior class, but grades 9-12," said Tate.

Students will be excused from class to attend McCord's funeral later on this week.