Deputies spent first day training on new range in Limestone Co.

There’s a new shooting range in Limestone County.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office enjoyed their first training session at the department’s new range, which officials say may soon be open to the public.

“When we found out that we were going to purchase an acre of land and start building a berm and making a department range—department-wide—everyone was excited," said Jamie King.

King is a member of the Special Response Team at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and says being well-trained with a gun is always the target.

“Really increase our efficiency with our weapons and accuracy," King said.

King says with their own range, they can now practice scenarios that weren’t allowed at other ranges.

“We can come out after hours during low-light settings and actually train on identifying targets in low light," King said. "Shoot from behind covers, shoot from a vehicle.”

But deputies aren’t the only ones who’ll get a shot at the new range. After getting lots of positive feedback from the community, the sheriff says he plans to open the range to the public a couple times a month.

“In the City of Athens, you’re prohibited to discharge a firearm, so this being here gives people living in the city easy access to a range where they can practice," Brad Gee said.

Gee says he’s excited to possibly get to use the range, and equally excited for the sheriff’s office.

“I think it’s incredible because firearm safety is a huge issue, and the more familiar and comfortable they are with their weapons—and being this close to the sheriff’s department, I’m sure it’s easy access for them," Gee said.

It’s unclear when the range will be open to the public, but we'll let you know as soon as we hear.

Right now, there is only one other range in Limestone County that's open to the public.