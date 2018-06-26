Deputies search for man who drove car into Hazel Green business

Investigators told WAAY 31 they've had a break in the case, but they're not releasing the name of the man they believe is responsible.

The accident happened at Rocket City Championship Wrestling right off highway 231 in Hazel Green on Sunday afternoon.

The President of the business told WAAY 31 the person left behind at least $30,000 worth of damage.

The sheriff's office told WAAY 31 their Facebook post helped lead them to the car investigators believe is responsible for the incident.

After asking for the public's help they received several tips in less than 30 minutes, and a day later deputies found the car they believe is responsible at the Walmart in Hazel Green which is less than a mile away from the business.

Not only did they leave behind thousands dollars worth of damage to the floors, locker room and side of the building but the owner told us they also left behind parts of the car.

The business's owner told us they expect to be back open by the beginning of July.

If you know anything about who was driving the car when it was rammed into the business you're asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's office.