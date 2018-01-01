Deputies arrest 18-year-old accused of driving 120 mph in Limestone County pursuit

Limestone County authorities say two are behind bars following a high-speed chase which started in Tennessee and made its way into Alabama.

Deputies say David Brian McKinney, Jr., 18, and Destiny Nicole Parsons, were arrested Wednesday morning in relation to the Wednesday morning pursuit. Investigators say the pursuit began in Lincoln County before eventually reaching the Alabama-Tennessee state line in Ardmore. Parsons was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Madison County.

Authorities say McKinney, who was the driver, reached speeds as high as 120 mph before eventually stopping on Toone Road. He was captured after a brief foot pursuit. Lincoln County, Madison County and Ardmore law enforcement assisted Limestone County in the chase.

It was determined that the 2014 Hyundai Sonata McKinney was driving was reported stolen out of Madison County.

McKinney was charged with receiving stolen property, attempting to elude by motor vehicle and reckless endangerment.