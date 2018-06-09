Deputies: Lawrence County man pulled up and shot victim in his car

A Lawrence County man was shot in his car Friday night.

Investigators say Corey Wayne Melson pulled the trigger. He’s charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault.

Melson is out of jail on bond.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on County Road 460 in East Lawrence.

The victim, Kevin Sapp, called for help and identified the shooter. It didn’t take long for officers to arrest Melson.

Sapp has already been released from Huntsville Hospital.

Investigators say Melson believed Sapp owed him money.