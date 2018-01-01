Dennis Rodman busted for DUI

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (ABC) Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is out of jail after spending the night behind bars following his arrest on suspicion of DUI.

Scroll for more content...

Rodman, who lives in Newport Beach, was stopped in that city Saturday night for a traffic violation.

Officers say he then failed a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer.

He was released from jail Sunday morning and given a court date.

Police say he was cooperative with officers.

Rodman won five NBA titles with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls and had a brief stint with the Lakers. He was inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

He has had legal difficulties before, including previous arrests for DUI, domestic violence and a hit-and-run charge in Santa Ana in 2016.