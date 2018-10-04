Dekalb Co. school excusing absences today and Friday

Valley Head School in Dekalb County said it’s excusing all absences for Thursday, October 4th and Friday, October 5th.
School officials made the announcement on its Facebook page. They said it’s due to a high rate of sickness, though they did not disclose what that illness is.
WAAY 31 will continue to follow new developments and update this story as we get them.
