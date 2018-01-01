Alabama Supreme Court refuses review in Huntsville capital case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Supreme Court is refusing to hear the appeal of a man sentenced to die in the killing of a convenience store clerk in Huntsville in 1990.

The justices on Friday released a brief order rejecting a challenge filed by death row inmate Jeffery Day Rieber.

The court didn't explain its decision.

A Madison County jury convicted Rieber in 1992 in the fatal shooting of Glenda Craig, who was killed while working at a store where a robbery occurred.

Jurors recommended a sentence of life without parole by a 7-5 vote, but a judge imposed the death sentence.

Rieber has challenged both the conviction and his death sentence, but appeals courts have ruled that the death penalty wasn't disproportionate compared to sentences in other, similar cases.