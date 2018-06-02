Clear

Deer jumps out on road in front of police officer

A Huntsville Police Officer hits a deer in an early morning wreck

Posted: May. 31, 2018 6:44 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

A Huntsville Police officer was involved in an early morning wreck Thursday when a deer jumped out in front of her patrol car. 

Fortunately the officer nor the deer were hurt. It happened along Pulaski Pike and Monica Road in Huntsville in front of True Light Church of God and Christ. 

The officer was able to jump in another car and continue her patrol. Her car was towed from the scene.

