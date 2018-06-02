A Huntsville Police officer was involved in an early morning wreck Thursday when a deer jumped out in front of her patrol car.
Scroll for more content...
Fortunately the officer nor the deer were hurt. It happened along Pulaski Pike and Monica Road in Huntsville in front of True Light Church of God and Christ.
The officer was able to jump in another car and continue her patrol. Her car was towed from the scene.
Related Content
- Deer jumps out on road in front of police officer
- Protesters gather in front of immigration office
- Woman Caught Shoplifting $1800 In Items In Front Of 65 Police Officers At Target
- Police: Alabama man killed himself in front of White House
- Madison Police will add extra officers to patrol city roads
- Omaha once hosted ski jumping
- Another Cold Front Drops Temperatures Again
- Woman finds bomb in front of porch
- Woman finds bomb on front porch
- Missouri woman finds bomb on front porch