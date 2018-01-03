Deep freeze wreaks havoc on pipes, equipment across Tennessee Valley

Blistering winds and deep freeze is wreaking havoc on pipes and equipment around the Tennessee Valley.

Local plumbers told WAAY 31 they’re seeing an uptick in calls due to frozen pipes. Many said their phones have rung nonstop as customers turn on their faucets, but nothing comes out. Believe it or not, that is the best-case scenario for those with frozen pipes. The alternative could be a messy and expensive fix.

Local plumbers also said they have entire subdivisions and apartment complexes are without water thanks to the sub-freezing temperatures and wind chill.

If your pipes freeze overnight, experts recommend you shut off the main water supply immediately to minimize the amount of water that could leak into your home if your pipes burst.

If your pipes have frozen, you may want to open cabinet doors, use a hair dryer or space heater to help thaw them.

Local plumbers also believe some pipes, like copper and PVC, are more prone to bursting after they thaw out.

Once your pipes are no longer frozen you should turn on the cold water side of the faucet and then leave it on until the cold water starts flowing on that side.