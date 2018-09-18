Clear
Decatur Utilities conducts Natural Gas Inspections

Decatur Utilities is checking for natural gas leaks.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 9:26 PM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Decatur utilities plans to conduct a natural gas inspection around the city's business districts and in neighborhoods to prevent gas explosions similar to what occurred in Massachusetts .

They plan to check in areas north of Auburn street , west of Memorial drive southwest , and west of Memorial drive northwest. According to Decatur Utility's Joe Holmes, crews will use hand-held devices to gas lines to check for smaller leaks. " It's a very rare that a large amount is found. Any leak that they find , it's recorded and reported through us. We'll address it and find out what the problems is," Joe Holmes mentioned. 

Decatur utilities advises residence to call 811 before deciding to do any digging around your property. Crews will come out and mark the gas lines to prevent you from hitting lines.  Contractors will handle the natural gas leak system survey until the end of December.

