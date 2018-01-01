Decatur women charged with heroin trafficking

Two Decatur are women are behind bars after police said they found heroin and cash in one woman's home.

Scroll for more content...

Decatur police arrested Karen Ann Kubicsek, 53, and Sarah Lynne Wallace, 54, on Saturday after a traffic stop at Old Highway 31 and Mill Road.

According to police, they had received complaints about drug activity at Kubicsek's home on Mill Road going back to February. After an investigation they stopped Kubicsek's vehicle with her and Wallace inside and said they found half an ounce of heroin and $460 in cash.

After arresting the women, police said they searched Kubicsek's home and found more heroin and $4,800 in cash.

Both Kubicsek and Wallace were charged with heroin trafficking. They were jailed on $250,000 each.