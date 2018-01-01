Decatur woman turns herself in to police

A woman was arrested after cashing two checks from a "closed" account and using stolen checks and drivers licenses.

Francesca Wagner, 25, of Decatur was arrested after turning herself in for active warrants.

According to authorities, in Feb. Wagner cashed two checks at Redstone Federal Credit Union in Decatur where she used a Drivers License as proof of identification. The checks were returned to Redstone Federal Credit Union as being drawn from a "closed" account.

Wagner then did the same thing in Mar. where the checks and drivers license were discovered to be stolen.

According to Detective Ferguson after investigating he found out that the checks and driver's licenses were reported stolen from different police jurisdictions.

Wagner turned herself in to the Decatur Police Department on Mar. 22 and was transported to the Morgan County Jail. Her bond was set at $50,000.