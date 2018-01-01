Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur woman turns herself in to police

Decatur Police Department

Francesca Wagner, 25, of Decatur was arrested after turning herself in for active warrants.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 4:13 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 4:14 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

A woman was arrested after cashing two checks from a "closed" account and using stolen checks and drivers licenses.

Scroll for more content...

Francesca Wagner, 25, of Decatur was arrested after turning herself in for active warrants. 

According to authorities, in Feb. Wagner cashed two checks at Redstone Federal Credit Union in Decatur where she used a Drivers License as proof of identification. The checks were returned to Redstone Federal Credit Union as being drawn from a "closed" account.

Wagner then did the same thing in Mar. where the checks and drivers license were discovered to be stolen. 

According to Detective Ferguson after investigating he found out that the checks and driver's licenses were reported stolen from different police jurisdictions. 

 Wagner turned herself in to the Decatur Police Department on Mar. 22 and was transported to the Morgan County Jail. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events