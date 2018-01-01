Decatur woman charged with elder abuse

A Decatur woman who was supposed to be taking care of a 75-year-old woman ended up in jail after the victim was found lying in her own urine and feces Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

Kristina Jo Whisenant, 33, is charged with second-degree elder abuse.

Decatur police said Morgan County Department of Human Resources workers called them to a home on Daniel Street SW Tuesday after finding the woman lying in her own waste. The woman also had a large bedsore on her elbow that needed medical attention, police said.

The victim was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment.

Whisenant was also at the home when the woman was found, and was taken to the police department.

Her bond was set at $50,000. Morgan County Jail records indicated she was no longer in jail Wednesday morning.