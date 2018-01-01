wx_icon Huntsville 55°

Decatur woman charged with using drugs while pregnant

Police say the woman admitting using crack and marijuana, knowing she was pregnant at the time.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2018 11:10 AM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2018 11:10 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Decatur police said a woman gave birth to a baby girl that tested positive for cocaine late last year.

Now Michaela McManama, 25, is facing charges.

Police said the girl was born at Decatur-Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus on Oct. 25. The positive test for cocaine was reported to Decatur police Dec. 5, police said.

Police interviewed McManama and said she confessed to using crack cocaine and marijuana, knowing she was pregnant at the time.

McManama turned herself in Monday evening after police got an arrest warrant.

She was charged with chemical endangerment of a child and jailed on $2,500 bond.

