Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Homicide reported in Muscle Shoals Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur woman arrested on drug, shoplifting charges.

The suspect was detained after officers responded to the call of another person stealing from the store.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 9:20 AM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 9:21 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Decatur Police arrested two people after a shoplifting call to a Walmart on Spring Avenue. They first approached and then detained Jordan Southern after it was discovered Southern had multiple items from the store which were not paid for. Officers also detained Amanda Smith as she left the store. She, too, was found to be in possession of items from the Walmart store which she did not purchase.  Police also found she had a small amount of meth as well as drug paraphernalia.

She is in the Morgan County Jail on $1,600 bond on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Theft of Property in the 4th Degree - Shoplifting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events