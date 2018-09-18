Decatur woman arrested on drug, shoplifting charges.

Decatur Police arrested two people after a shoplifting call to a Walmart on Spring Avenue. They first approached and then detained Jordan Southern after it was discovered Southern had multiple items from the store which were not paid for. Officers also detained Amanda Smith as she left the store. She, too, was found to be in possession of items from the Walmart store which she did not purchase. Police also found she had a small amount of meth as well as drug paraphernalia.

She is in the Morgan County Jail on $1,600 bond on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Theft of Property in the 4th Degree - Shoplifting.