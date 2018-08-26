Decatur school crossing guards recognized for retirement

Three longtime school crossing guards are now retired from serving schools in Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department recognized the services of Bobbie Wright, Annie Edmonds and Thelma Carter.

Wright says she started working as a crossing guard in 1972 and has stayed at the same school, Brookhaven Middle, throughout her entire career.

Edmonds was also hired in the early 70's. She retired from her post at Julian Harris Elementary School.

Combined- the three have more than 130 years of service.

"All of those years of thinking nobody was seeing me, somebody did. And that I have finally been able to say I've done a decent job," explained Wright.

"I felt like, it's necessary for someone to help everybody," said Edmonds.

Thelma Carter was not able to be at the ceremony but a family member accepted her award on her behalf. Carter is the longest serving crossing guard in Decatur. She retired with 57 years of service and has been serving at Banks-Caddell Elementary School.