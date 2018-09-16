$2.2 million proposal could raise Decatur employee income

The City of Decatur is reviewing a proposed $2.2 million dollar plan that would give city employees a pay raise and adjust the current pay scale. City of Decatur CFO John Andrzejewski tells WAAY31 the proposal comes after a year-long study and recommends the city make a number of changes.

Adam Fox has a family member that serves as a police officer and says the value of his work is priceless.

"They don't realize, especially if they don't have a family member in that type of work, everyday they put their life on the line so we have a safer environment to live in," Fox said.

The proposed pay raise plan would give a steady increase in income for city employees including firefights and police officers. The plan was first introduced on Thursday and now the City Council has until September 30th to approve it. Fox is on board with this.

"It's always a great idea to put back into the community and help out the community more instead of taking more out," Fox said.

The city CFO says all of the proposed changes from the year-long pay study would cost about $4 million dollars, but changing the pay scale is something they want to make happen. Fox thinks the city investing in its own is something that could help attract more people to the area.

"Say you got a family and there wanting to move somewhere and looking for a job and this place doesn't pay as much as somewhere else, they are going to go to that other place."

Decatur Police and Fire both have already had a pay scale adjustment within the last two years. They would still see a pay increase in the proposed plan, but it would not be as much as the other city employees.