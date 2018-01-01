Decatur police warn of scam making the rounds

Decatur police are warning people not to fall for a lottery scam making the rounds.

Scroll for more content...

Police said they have received complaints in recent weeks of scammers calling people and telling them they have won a lottery or sweepstakes. The scammers then try to get victims to wire or transfer money as a tax or surcharge to claim the prize.

The scammers also tell the victim they represent the federal government and that they will send federal agents to pick up the money.

The calls come from a phone number with a New York area code, and followup calls are usually from a private number, police said.

Police said anyone calling and asking to wire money or to buy prepaid cards for a prize is likely a scammer.

If you have questions or think you have been a victim of this scam, contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660.