Decatur police searching for credit card thief

Decatur police are asking for help tracking down a man suspected of credit card theft.

Scroll for more content...

Police released an image of the suspect Monday morning of the man walking out of a store with a bag.

According to the police, that man is suspected of stealing a 90-year-old Decatur resident's card information and using it on several occasions.

The man appears to be approximately 30 to 40 years old, between 5’8”-5’11” and about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Detective Jowers with the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4656.