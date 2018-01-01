Clear
Decatur police searching for credit card thief

Police released a photo Monday of a man suspected of stealing an elderly person's credit card.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2018 9:56 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Decatur police are asking for help tracking down a man suspected of credit card theft.

Police released an image of the suspect Monday morning of the man walking out of a store with a bag. 

According to the police, that man is suspected of stealing a 90-year-old Decatur resident's card information and using it on several occasions. 

The man appears to be approximately 30 to 40 years old, between 5’8”-5’11” and about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Detective Jowers with the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4656.

