Decatur police looking for 2nd person of interest for January shooting

Decatur Police are now looking for a second person of interest after a shooting last month. Police want to talk to Terrell Wright. They believe he knows something about the shooting.

Victor Mitchell turned himself in on Monday. He's been charged with first-degree assault for shooting Dedrick Moody.

"I wasn't home, but when I got home that morning I saw blood on the steps. I was confused," said Deana Sanders.

Deana Sanders told WAAY 31 her boyfriend was at home on January 23rd when Dedrick Moody got shot on 19th Avenue in Decatur.

"My boyfriend, he took him to the hospital. He couldn't call 911 because he didn't have his phone on him. His phone was broke," Sanders said.

According to Decatur police, Moody was in the passenger's seat of a car when he got shot multiple times. He also had a bullet lodged in his neck.

Investigators said the drive of the vehicle shot back at Victor Mitchell. Mitchell was also shot in his left arm. A warrant was issued for Mitchell's arrest the next day and he turned himself in on Monday.

Deana Sanders said she hears gunshots every once in a while. She makes it a priority to stay inside.

"I remember somebody got shot at the store one time. I remember. I was just at the store 30 minutes before that. I rarely try to go to that store. I sit in the house Go to work and come home. That's it," Sanders said.

Mitchell has been released from the Morgan County jail on a $50,000 bond.