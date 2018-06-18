Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur police charge man with meth trafficking

Police responded to a call about an unconscious person passed out in a parking lot early Sunday morning.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 10:00 AM

A call about a man possibly passed out in a vehicle in Decatur ended with Decatur police charging the man with meth trafficking.

Scroll for more content...

Daniel Kubicsek, 36, of Huntsville, was arrested early Sunday morning in a parking lot on Highway 31 South near Cedar Lake Road, according to Decatur police.

Police said officers were called to check on a person possibly passed out in a vehicle around 3:45 a.m. and found Kubicsek. Kubicsek had drug paraphernalia and a large amount of methamphetamine, police said.

Kubicsek was charged with trafficking meth and drug paraphernalia possession.

His bond was set at $10,300.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events