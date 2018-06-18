Decatur police charge man with meth trafficking

A call about a man possibly passed out in a vehicle in Decatur ended with Decatur police charging the man with meth trafficking.
Daniel Kubicsek, 36, of Huntsville, was arrested early Sunday morning in a parking lot on Highway 31 South near Cedar Lake Road, according to Decatur police.
Police said officers were called to check on a person possibly passed out in a vehicle around 3:45 a.m. and found Kubicsek. Kubicsek had drug paraphernalia and a large amount of methamphetamine, police said.
Kubicsek was charged with trafficking meth and drug paraphernalia possession.
His bond was set at $10,300.
