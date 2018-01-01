Decatur pharmacy owner gets prison for plotting health care fraud

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - The owner of a compounding pharmacy who pleaded guilty to plotting to defraud a federal health insurance program out of more than $10 million has been sentenced to five years in prison.

News outlets report 51-year-old John Christopher Lemley was sentenced Tuesday to prison time and will have to forfeit nearly $1 million. Lemley owned a Decatur pharmacy operating as Southern Compounding, as well as Apotheca Supply and a 20 percent membership interest in Medworx Sunflower LLC.

Court records say he conspired with others at the companies to defraud TRICARE, a U.S. Department of Defense health care program, and two third-party prescription drug program administrators.

He pleaded guilty in November.

