Decatur pharmacists sentenced for massive health care fraud

A Decatur compounding pharmacy owner was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday and ordered to forfeit nearly $1 million he got from scamming a government healthcare provider, prosecutors said.

John Christopher Lemley, 51, pleaded guilty to health care fraud conspiracy in November and was ordered to pay back the money and also forfeit a Lexus SUV he bought with money he made in the scam, federal prosecutors said.

Lemley was accused of defrauding TRICARE, the U.S. Department of Defense's health care program, by improperly getting prescriptions referred to Southern Compounding, his pharmacy on Highway 31 in Decatur.

He also was accused of selling misbranded over-the-counter medication as prescription drugs, prosecutors said.

In all, Southern Compounding was paid about $10.5 million in claims by TRICARE in a 13-month period, prosecutors said.

Lemley was ordered to report for prison on June 20.