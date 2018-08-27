Decatur middle school baseball coach and teacher arrested

Decatur City School officials confired more details about a middle school coach's recent arrest.

Michael Burns was arrested on Friday August 24th because his dog bit a woman during a group fight on August 18th.

He's the baseball coach and physical education teacher for Decatur Middle School.

Dwight Satterfield with Decatur City Schools told WAAY 31 this is a civil matter and not a school issue.

He said Burns is not on paid administrative leave.

According to the police report, this happened at the intersection of Point Mallard Drive and and Regency Boulevard. The report staes four intoxicated people got into an argument with Michael Burns and another man.

After a fight between Burns, a woman and her husband, the report states Burn's dog bit the woman.