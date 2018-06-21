Clear
BREAKING NEWS: UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Lee Drive shooting in custody Full Story

Decatur man sentenced to 30 years in prison for kidnapping plot

Brian Boersma pleaded guilty in March to attempted kidnapping of a minor, attempted kidnapping, attempted sex trafficking of a child, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 8:28 PM
Posted By: Demetria McClenton

A Decatur man was sentenced Thursday for his involvement in a kidnapping and child sex-trafficking plot.

Scroll for more content...

A federal judge sentenced Brian David Boersma, 49, to 30 years in prison.

Boersma pleaded guilty in March to attempted kidnapping of a minor, attempted kidnapping, attempted sex trafficking of a child, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

Boersma had a detailed plan to kidnap a woman and her 14-year-old daughter, sexually assault and torture the woman, and sell her child into the sex trade, according to court records. Boersma falsely implicated the woman’s ex-husband in the kidnapping plot.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town said, “Boersma’s actions will forever remain despicable and the horrors that he intended upon innocent victims was avoided because a concerned citizen heard something and then said something. There is only one place suitably worse than prison for Boersma… and that day will come, too.”

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events