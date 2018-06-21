Decatur man sentenced to 30 years in prison for kidnapping plot

A Decatur man was sentenced Thursday for his involvement in a kidnapping and child sex-trafficking plot.
A federal judge sentenced Brian David Boersma, 49, to 30 years in prison.
Boersma pleaded guilty in March to attempted kidnapping of a minor, attempted kidnapping, attempted sex trafficking of a child, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.
Boersma had a detailed plan to kidnap a woman and her 14-year-old daughter, sexually assault and torture the woman, and sell her child into the sex trade, according to court records. Boersma falsely implicated the woman’s ex-husband in the kidnapping plot.
U.S. Attorney Jay Town said, “Boersma’s actions will forever remain despicable and the horrors that he intended upon innocent victims was avoided because a concerned citizen heard something and then said something. There is only one place suitably worse than prison for Boersma… and that day will come, too.”
