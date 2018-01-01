Decatur man pleads guilty to federal kidnapping, child sex-trafficking charges

A Decatur man who was accused of trying to kidnap a woman and her 14-year-old daughter and sell the child to a pimp in Memphis pleaded guilty in federal court Monday.

Scroll for more content...

Brian David Boersma, 48, pleaded guilty to charges of attempting kidnapping, attempted kidnapping of a minor, attempted sex trafficking of a child, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

Boersma tried to get a co-worker to find someone who would kidnap a woman and her daughter for payment, authorities said. According to federal prosecutors, Boersma paid the co-worker a total of $3,440 to hold for a kidnapping payment. The co-worker told the FBI in September, prosecutors said, and they set up two undercover agents to pose as kidnappers.

Boersma told his co-worker he could get as much as $40,000 for the teenager because she was "a young, clean virgin," prosecutors said.

He had a trailer from his job at the Alabama Farmers' Cooperative in Decatur outfitted with a mattress and restraints, as well as a metal device he had built so the woman could be tied to it, beaten and raped, authorities said.

Boersma claimed the kidnapping was in retaliation for the woman divorcing her ex-husband and taking him to court for child support. Undercover FBI agents said Boersma also told them the ex-husband wanted her beaten with a bullwhip, and that Boersma planned to bury the woman's body under a bridge with lime from the co-op.

Undercover agents arrested Boersma Oct. 10, after they said he gave them photos of the intended kidnapping victims, paid them and showed them the trailer he had ready to hold them.

A sentencing date hasn't been set for Boersma. He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison.