A wreck on Old Moulton Road in Decatur left a man dead and shut down traffic in the area overnight.

Morgan County's coroner confirmed that a 31-year-old man died when he was thrown out of his vehicle in a single-vehicle wreck. The man's name wasn't immediately released.

The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Old Moulton Road at 2nd Street.

Police blocked off Old Moulton between Pine Avenue and Moulton Street, and 2nd Street was blocked down to Catalina Place.