Decatur man charged with trafficking cocaine

Decatur police say a man is facing multiple charges after investigators say they found large amounts of drugs inside a home.

Police say they received complaints about stolen items inside a 7th Avenue Northwest home. Investigators went to the home Sunday, and they say they came in contact with Demetris Jacques Smith, who was the only person inside at the time. A detective was able to establish enough probable cause to execute a search warrant.

During the search, investigators say they found not just stolen items, but also more than two ounces of cocaine, some marijuana and paraphernalia which could be used to sell drugs.

Police charged Smith with cocaine trafficking, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession and loitering in a drug house.

Smith, who was recently placed on community corrections, was transferred to the Morgan County Jail on no bond.