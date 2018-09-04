Decatur man charged with thefts in multiple cities

Decatur Police arrested a man they said is connected to several theft cases across several cities.

Webb Andrew Wiggins, 36, was arrested on Tuesday after detectives said they saw Wiggins breaking into a car at the Wal Mart on Spring Avenue.

Decatur Police were first notified of one of Wiggins alleged thefts when a home burglary was reported on July 22, 2018 in the 2500 block of Jarvis Street SW.

The resident reported that someone broke into their garage and stole lawn equipment.

On August 20, another Decatur resident reported that someone stole their enclosed trailer, which contained equipment for their lawn care business.

Two more sets of home thefts were reported on August 27 and 28 at Leafwood Place and Brownstone Avenue respectively.

Through investigating these cases, detectives developed Wiggins as a suspect.

When he was detained, police said they found Wiggins was in the possession of several stolen goods as well as some heroin.

Police charged him with theft of property in the first degree, two counts of burglary in the third degree, two counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

Wiggins was initially booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $16,000 bond. However, investigators learned that Wiggins was also out on parole at the time of his arrest and his bond was revoked.

Investigators were also able to connect Wiggins to thefts that occurred in Huntsville, Hartselle and Trinity.

Multiple stolen items have been recovered and are in the process of being returned.

A stolen license plate that was attached to Wiggins’ Hartselle-based vehicle was recovered. Detectives were also able to track down two pieces of lawn equipment that were stolen from Hartselle and sold to a pawn shop in Decatur.

Detectives add that Wiggins may have been working with others in connection to these crimes. No other arrests have been announced at this time.